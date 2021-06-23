HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $597.04

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $597.04 and last traded at $589.94, with a volume of 2193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $586.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $516.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of -293.31 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,141,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $22,820,282 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HubSpot by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after acquiring an additional 336,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after acquiring an additional 308,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

