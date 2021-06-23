TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.20

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 10087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.0367 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,218 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in TransAlta in the first quarter worth approximately $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransAlta in the first quarter worth approximately $42,953,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 3.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,107,000 after buying an additional 145,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in TransAlta by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,013,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,002,000 after buying an additional 86,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

