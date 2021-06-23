Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $356,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after purchasing an additional 658,579 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $106.76. 261,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,699,013. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.86. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $205.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

