Travis Perkins’ (TPRKY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TPRKY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TPRKY traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,024. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.