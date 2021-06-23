Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,321,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 22,135.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF alerts:

Shares of EUSA stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.65. 11,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,529. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $84.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.62.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.