iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,363 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.49. The company had a trading volume of 59,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,166. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $170.43 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

