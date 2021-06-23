Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 1,319,876 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 94.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319,876 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.40. 1,411,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.