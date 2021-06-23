Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,155 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,035,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,283,000 after purchasing an additional 84,468 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after purchasing an additional 384,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,814,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,458 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 734,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,307,000 after purchasing an additional 67,421 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.