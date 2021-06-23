Duality Advisers LP Has $7.62 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 293.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,687 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up about 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,693,000 after purchasing an additional 48,198 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teradyne by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after buying an additional 775,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,159,000 after buying an additional 97,008 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 80.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,567,000 after buying an additional 696,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

Shares of TER stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,766. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.