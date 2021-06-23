Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 86,444 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.1% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.05% of CVS Health worth $49,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.41. The stock had a trading volume of 40,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,991,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.98. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $5,470,024.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 744,796 shares of company stock valued at $58,526,894. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

