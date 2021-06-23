Abyss Price Down 27.9% This Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $391,434.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. One Abyss coin can now be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Abyss alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00054479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.63 or 0.00636302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00079049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00040247 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ABYSSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.