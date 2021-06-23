Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 6,724,800 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 39.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,336,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,724,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $275,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $120,055.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $263,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,192 in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBX. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

DBX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091,044. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.