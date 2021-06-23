Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 339,600 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 339,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.90% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $360,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39,383 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMG stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,450.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,575. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,403.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,018.38 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Truist Securiti raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,818.00 to $1,720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,663.19.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

