Eminer (EM) Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and $604,321.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Eminer has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eminer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00054479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.63 or 0.00636302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00079049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00040247 BTC.

About Eminer

Eminer is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.