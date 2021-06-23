JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,300 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GSK. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,535.80 ($20.07).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up GBX 16.80 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,411.60 ($18.44). The company had a trading volume of 12,385,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,917. The stock has a market cap of £71.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.55. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,671.60 ($21.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,359.07.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last three months, insiders acquired 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.