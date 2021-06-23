Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,005 shares during the period. The Hershey accounts for approximately 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.62% of The Hershey worth $531,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after acquiring an additional 321,535 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in The Hershey by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $433,800.00. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,351,216. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.43. 2,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $175.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.33.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

