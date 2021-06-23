Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stake Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,204,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,385,073 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises approximately 0.9% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $697,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Baidu by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 0.4% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 25.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 35.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU traded up $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $190.02. The stock had a trading volume of 123,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,430,655. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.75 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.61. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

