MPM Asset Management LLC Has $79.89 Million Stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

MPM Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,603,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,683 shares during the period. Repare Therapeutics accounts for approximately 15.4% of MPM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MPM Asset Management LLC owned 7.04% of Repare Therapeutics worth $79,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 38,636 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 683,148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 184,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPTX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

NASDAQ RPTX traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.58. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,515. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -8.53. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $46.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 32,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,118 shares of company stock worth $9,200,349. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

