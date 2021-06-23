Pier Capital LLC Buys 92,333 Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,333 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $12,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 290.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 272,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

INS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.66. 269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,600. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $54.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.32 million, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

