iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after buying an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after purchasing an additional 252,178 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,739. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $64.57 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

