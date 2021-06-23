Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $126.22. 46,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,406 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.