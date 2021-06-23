Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,304,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $231,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. 194,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,736,969. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

