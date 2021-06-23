Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Torex Gold Resources stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. 42,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,820. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

