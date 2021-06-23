Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of TORXF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 42,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,820. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.80.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

