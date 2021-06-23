FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTCI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Shares of FTCI traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.05. 33,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,672. FTC Solar has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.