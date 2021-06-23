FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.31.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTCI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of FTCI traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.05. 33,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,672. FTC Solar has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $15.46.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
