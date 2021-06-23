UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $454.47 Million

Analysts expect that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will report $454.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $452.09 million and the highest is $456.00 million. UniFirst posted sales of $445.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNF. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,379.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $478,661. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 362.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNF traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.40. 104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,508. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $160.70 and a 1-year high of $258.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

