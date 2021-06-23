Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 547,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $202,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.75.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,707. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.