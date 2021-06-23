Western Asset Management Company LLC Has $8.05 Million Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Western Asset Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 87.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933,002 shares during the period. Oasis Petroleum comprises approximately 0.6% of Western Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Western Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OAS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 305,599 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,549,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,390,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,177,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,732. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OAS. Truist began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

