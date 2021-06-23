Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires 23,440 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,440 shares during the period. Bally’s accounts for 1.5% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.51% of Bally’s worth $13,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,900,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BALY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.14. 7,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,839. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.41 and a beta of 2.58.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BALY. TheStreet lowered shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

In other Bally’s news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

