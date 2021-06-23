Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Purchased by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 420.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,092 shares during the period. Kirby makes up 1.2% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

KEX has been the subject of several research reports. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of KEX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.66. 1,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.22. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,607 shares of company stock worth $1,901,594. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.