Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 157,005 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,005 shares during the quarter. The E.W. Scripps accounts for approximately 1.1% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of The E.W. Scripps worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSP. Huber Research raised The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,101. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $875,522.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.