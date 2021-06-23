Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys 5,420 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Huntsman by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Huntsman by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Huntsman stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 52,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

