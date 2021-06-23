Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires 41,652 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,652 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.61% of SI-BONE worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIBN. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after purchasing an additional 263,523 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at $5,249,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 572.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 133,348 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIBN. Truist Securities increased their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 17,990 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $562,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,724 shares of company stock worth $5,894,833. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIBN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.54. 2,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,360. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. Equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

