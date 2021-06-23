Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $732 million-738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.41 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Guidewire Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.10. 1,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,648. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $351,117.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

