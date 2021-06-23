FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.320-12.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $308.07.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.01. 4,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,577. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

