Atalaya Capital Management LP Invests $11.90 Million in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,199,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,904,000. Pine Technology Acquisition accounts for 2.5% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,767,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,878,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,018,000.

Shares of PTOCU stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. 1,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,085. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

