Atalaya Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 200,000 Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVCU. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $9,045,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,295,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVCU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,833. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

