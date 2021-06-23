Atalaya Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,000. Foley Trasimene Acquisition makes up approximately 1.0% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Foley Trasimene Acquisition alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE WPF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,189. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Company Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.