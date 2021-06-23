Atalaya Capital Management LP Takes $3.59 Million Position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 371,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned about 2.88% of Healthcare Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Capital alerts:

HCCC remained flat at $$9.67 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,832. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.