Atalaya Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 163,755 Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Reinvent Technology Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,217,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,233,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTP stock remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,357. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

