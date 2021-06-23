50,000 Shares in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) Acquired by Atalaya Capital Management LP

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,535,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,557,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $999,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000.

ZWRKU remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,670. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

