Atalaya Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 99,114 CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

Shares of CFFEU stock remained flat at $$10.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,350. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

