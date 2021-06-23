Atalaya Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 100,000 Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

NASDAQ NRAC traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. 5,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,025. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Noble Rock Acquisition Profile

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

