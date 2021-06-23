Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.62. 880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,047. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

