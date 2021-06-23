Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $623.71 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.43 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $641.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $600.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.71, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,836,763. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

