Analysts Anticipate Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to announce $2.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $11.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $12.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,644,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,029,000 after acquiring an additional 768,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,750. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.