Analysts Anticipate Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to announce $2.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $11.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $12.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sempra Energy.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,644,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,029,000 after acquiring an additional 768,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SRE stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,750. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
