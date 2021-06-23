6,281 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

NYSE BAC opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

