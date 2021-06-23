Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Acquires 42 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,505.44 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,630.08 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,312.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

