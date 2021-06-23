Brokerages Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.64 Million

Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report $560.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $557.70 million to $565.53 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $507.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.91.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.00 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

