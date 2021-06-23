FNB Protocol Price Hits $0.0011 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $2.57 million and $175,277.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00054246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00020730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.04 or 0.00633015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00078858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00039963 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

